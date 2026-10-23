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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
2h

What are we to expect from the Guardians Of Pedophiles? Never has that acronym for the GOP been more apt.

I don't live in Ohio, but here's hoping Acton wins. She is infinitely stronger than Ramaswamy ever hopes to be.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

I am in total agreement with you, Shalise. These people have psychopathic tendencies in the MAGA cult. If they aren’t celebrating ICE cruelty then they’re doing something else that’s just as worse.

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