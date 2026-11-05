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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

I LOVE Jamie Raskin and admire his knowledge and courage. Can't wait for him to be the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Jamie, impeach each and every one of the current regime.

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Curtis P's avatar
Curtis P
21m

Jamie Raskin, a constitutional law professor at American University Washington College of Law before being elected Representative from Maryland, knows a thing or two about what is constitutional; as an attorney, he knows the rule of law. If I were any member of the current administration, I’d be pissing my pants and lawyering up.

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