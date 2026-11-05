Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, spoke today at a CAP Action post-election conference about Democrats’ “nationwide mandate decisively repudiating all of the lawlessness and authoritarianism of the Trump cabinet.”

Jen Rubin asked him specifically what he plans to do about Todd Blanche and the Department of Justice:

He was also asked if Pete Hegseth should be worried about not just accountability from Congress, but potential criminal liability for his actions as the Secretary of War:

The House Judiciary Committee is “not going to hesitate to use any of our powers” to bring accountability to Trump’s cabinet.