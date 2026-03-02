The Contrarian

Jason
5d

Yes, strong tough responses, like this one from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries:

“Iran is a bad actor and must be aggressively confronted for its human rights violations, nuclear ambitions, support of terrorism and the threat it poses to our allies like Israel and Jordan in the region” but he added that outside of “exigent circumstances” the president “must seek authorization for the preemptive use of military force that constitutes an act of war.”

In other words, we aren't really against the war exactly, and maybe even support it, but you just didn't ask us first...

Nothing about the over 200 civilians already killed by the US and Israel...nothing about the 80+ killed at a school already by Israel and the US... nothing about the flagrant violation of international law.... nothing about Israel's genocide and apartheid, only the 'threat' Iran poses to the country that has bombed Iran several times and has again launched a massive and unprovoked attack. ...

The was isn't wrong only because Congress didn't give approval. It would still be a blatant violation of international law even if Congress said it was ok.

Arkansas Blue
5d

As I said elsewhere, I'm beginning to Think the orange dumpster was much more involved in the Epstein/Maxwell affair than known so far. Netanyahoo will just do anything to stay out of prison. They are both criminals and, yes, war criminals.

As far as Democrats go, their entire leadership needs to be replaced. Why are they not screaming at the top of their lungs?

