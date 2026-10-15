Real talk on the economy. From Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): “Inflation data came in and Donald Trump’s failed economic agenda has raised prices for Americans by 5.9%. That means families are paying $3,772 more thanks to inflation under Trump.”

The inflation number is truly worrisome. “Headline inflation is up again, as expected given the ongoing energy crisis induced by the Iran War,” said former car czar Steve Rattner. “Equally concerning, core inflation is up too, indicating that high energy costs are beginning to bleed into everything else.” Moreover, “Real wages are shrinking year-over-year for the sixth month in a row. The Iran War brought an end to three years of real wage growth.”