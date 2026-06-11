The Contrarian

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
4h

Thank you for calling out Bibi’s incontinent policies. He has been a disaster for Israel and the entire mideast.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
4h

Rubin left out the critical corollary in her remark that Netanyahu has come out opposed to US financial assistance. What he is calling for is for the US and Israeli defense production establishments to form more joint ventures! In other words, because financial aid is now under attack, he wants to get Israel's grip more firmly entrenched in the US by merging our defense industries! And guess what, Congressional Republicans have submitted a bill that would do just that! Contrarians, if your representative or Senator is behind that bill, kindly express your opinion to them.

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