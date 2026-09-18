A lot of election eve conversions. Here’s how to respond to MAGA phonies like Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) who are suddenly shocked, just shocked, about ICE lawlessness: “She did this. She owns all of these deportations, ICE harassment and racial profiling. She voted for all this. She gave Trump the billions in ICE funding and the tools to do this. Don’t let her phony, eleventh-hour, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ tears fool you because her boss’s immigration policy is now political poison in her re-election campaign,” as her opponent’s spokesman said.

And those who have been industry-friendly on AI are scrambling to get ahead of the issue. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) now says he “plans to take further action on AI safety before leaving office, raising the possibility of a special California legislative session amid escalating concerns about the technology’s potential risks to humanity.” He previously signed a mild version of a transparency law. (If he runs for president, “He will face questions about whether California did enough under his leadership to limit the risk from a homegrown industry that he consistently championed as an economic engine.”)