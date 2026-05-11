After a bombshell redistricting ruling in Virginia shakes the midterms map, Harry talks with three top political minds—David French, Mara Liasson, and Mike Murphy—to try to get a sense of the outlook for November. Will two seismic court verdicts end Democrats’ hopes of retaking the House? Or will a strong anti-Trump tide power them to a win anyway? Can Trump keep Republicans in line, even as his approval rating hits record lows? And is there any rhyme, reason, or endpoint to Trump’s latest skirmishes with Iran?