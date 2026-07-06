The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Nina Simmonds's avatar
Nina Simmonds
1h

Very informative and well researched article. Unfortunately, you’re preaching to the choir. Not a single MAGA (even the few that can read) or republican will ever read or understand this.

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Weatogue Guy's avatar
Weatogue Guy
40m

So heartening to read solutions to the court’s willing surrender to an autocrat!

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