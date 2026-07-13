The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

It's too bad Pete couldn't keep his betting addiction in check. Without that, he would be among the top five on most every one's list of all time greats. It was always exciting to watch him, because one never knew what he would pull next.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture