Feb 11

Where fascists seek to impose laws on women's bodies that extend to the right to plan their own lives, it is all about money. Rich women or those knocked up by rich men will always be able to access abortion and start over. The rest will face the real possibility of lives of dissatisfaction, unfulfillment, and poverty. I know because I had an abortion that allowed me to spend the next 45 years of my life as I pleased, within my means. I honestly did not and do not care about seeking wealth when I can instead seek balance and contentment as an independent woman.

Feb 12

I love this message (below), which applies to more than reproductive rights. Next time you seek to publish a piece like this, please lead with these ideas. You led from a more abstract place in this essay. This message challenges all of us to let go of our certainty and righteousness so we can connect with the silent, the uncertain, those who are still learning. The certainty of others can make me feel as if I am missing something, but I also understand they NEED their certainty, that without it they feel something uncomfortable. Shifting toward compassion may be the way forward. I will try to remember this, and the potential to connect around “shared values and humanity”, the next to I stake out a position of certainty. I’ll be open to where this takes me.

“…outrage alone is not a strategy. We must be strategic, compassionate, and brave enough to invite people into the movement, even when we disagree. She challenged us to resist purity politics and instead commit to building long-term power grounded in shared values and humanity.

We must call out systems of oppression. We must call out elected officials who use the law to control our bodies and futures. But we must also call in those who are silent, those who are uncertain, and those who are still learning. Not everyone understands the full weight of these attacks. Not everyone sees how racism, poverty, and patriarchy are connected to abortion bans. That is where our movement’s compassion must meet its courage.”

