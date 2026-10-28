The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Thanks for pointing out this information regarding pregnancy criminalization and other horrific issues that affect women and why we need to vote up and down the ballot.

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