Republicans paralyzed on AI. “Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, called for a global slowdown of artificial intelligence development in a 3,800-word essay on Saturday, just days after one of the company’s employees quit over concerns about the safety of the technology,” the New York Times reported. Elon Musk and Sam Altman are also sounding the alarm, the Wall Street Journal reported. “Altman even suggested that his company, OpenAI, may need to delay its much-anticipated IPO to focus on safety.” We have gotten to this point because the Republican Party is now captive to Silicon Valley Tech Bro mega donors. Donald Trump rebuffs any suggestion of regulating AI.