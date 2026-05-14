The Contrarian

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The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
3h

Republicans' turn away from democracy has already resulted in a collapse in their support. But that won't mean anything unless we organize in our communities to bring about something to replace them with!

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Kevin Cowan's avatar
Kevin Cowan
3h

Democrats need to jettison the "Reagan Democrats" from the party and return to their progressive roots -- and actually be an opposition party rather than a battered wife to the GOP abusers. Madami and AOC are perfect examples of this. They're honest, they're real, they're leading and they're changing the playing field that has been in place since the 80's.

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