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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
1hEdited

The amount of money Musk is pouring into the elections to support Republicans has me worried. No one should be allowed to buy our elections like that. And who knows what manner of chicanery may be employed with the vote count. I hope Dems have the spine this time around to challenge election results that are suspicious. Like they didn't do last time.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
1h

tRump and his toadies 'govern' through chaos, corruption, cruelty, and incompetence. He will be the most expensive president in US history not only in terms of the direct rebuilding costs but of the future reluctance of competent people to work in government and the military. What tRump is doing is nothing less than treason and he needs to be bagged and shipped off to The Hague for an independent war crimes trial.

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