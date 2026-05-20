The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
1h

I'm not going to hold my breath in hopes that Republican lawmakers finally grow a moral spine. But we the people can put so much pressure on them that they have no choice but respect our demands through voting and organizing!

Reply
Share
David Snyderman's avatar
David Snyderman
1h

What's most interesting about the Republicans who are being "defeated" in primaries by Trump are: at least as far as I can tell, they are going down sniveling, not swinging.

By that, I mean, they're mostly (Massie may be the exception?) running their primaries trying to convince the voters that they're as loyal to Trump as anyone - just, you know, pissed him off once-upon-a-time.

I'd like to see them-- like Liz Cheney did-- stand up and say: look, I'm a principled Conservative. I believe in X, Y, and Z. He doesn't. He's a corrupt, unprincipled, immoral, democracy-destroying demagogue.

I'd like to see someone, with credibility (which leaves Massie out) make a Republican case against Trump. Especially given his low polling due to Iran, Inflation, and his Insanity, I'd like to see if that message could find a market in the Republican party.

if it can't, then we may have exactly zero hope of regaining a functional democracy.

Reply
Share
7 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture