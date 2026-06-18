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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
2h

The Repugnican't party has waged a 90 year war on Social Security. And every time they try to cut it and screw working Americans, the electorate rises up and smacks them upside the head. You'd think that after 90 years of getting hit over the head, they'd get the message-- SOCIAL SECURITY IS INCREDIBLY POPULAR!-- but I guess some people are either too stupid, or too into living in their own bubble, to learn.

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Marc Donner's avatar
Marc Donner
2h

See also Paul Krugman’s detailed piece on Social Security a little while ago. He does the numbers and demonstrates that putting Social Security on a sound footing into the distant future is a matter of a minor tweak.

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