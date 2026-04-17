Rescues of the Contrarian
Meet Winnie and Erwin!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Winnie
Age: One
Breed: Retriever - Labrador & Mix
Hobbies: Playing with other dogs, going for runs, and napping in the car!
Best Moment: Coaching my foster mom during her half-marathon training (yup, I ran with her!).
Fun Fact: My adoption fees have been generously waived!
Name: Erwin
Age: One
Breed: Retriever-Labrador mix
Hobbies: Helping out with household chores, stopping at the dog park, and snacking on treats!
Worst/Best Moment:
Best: Nailing all my cool new tricks! [i have a cute video of him doing tricks :) ]
Worst: Falling asleep during movie night with my foster family (they took photo evidence!).
Ciera Stone is a editorial associate at The Contrarian.
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I doubt those two will last long! Two cuties.
Cute puppies and cute write-ups.