The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
3h

RIP, Jessie Jackson.

You were definitely one of those on the "right" path.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture