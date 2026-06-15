The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Oh, but you are wrong, Jeff. Didn't you hear what the illustrious agriculture secretary said? It is all Biden's fault - and who are we not to believe anything coming out of an orange dumpster ass kisser's mouth?

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