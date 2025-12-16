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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Dec 16, 2025

High-profile creative people don't have to lend their support to political causes, but when they do, their entire image rides along with it. That's a gamble. I think that Rob Reiner, who comes from a comfortable background and always has enjoyed privilege, formed values that set him apart from many wealthy, famous people. If you stick with something no matter the cost, you grow as a person.

If you don't, you have Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Mr. Reiner's values--not his talent, his fame, or his money--made him one of the "good" elites. He was clearly a happy man because of, not despite, that.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Dec 16, 2025

As usual with Meredith, great article about a great man, who was maligned by that sick f--k, who is the leader of the current regime.

Last weekend was truly a horrible weekend, in my view the worst of 2025. And that's saying something in light of the first year of the championship cruel and inhumane regime.

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