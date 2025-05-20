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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
May 20, 2025

I keep hoping, but……SNL these days, is, very rarely, funny. IMHO.

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Tim Matchette's avatar
Tim Matchette
May 21, 2025

The show still matters for what it was, is and can be in the future. What other show rips the bottom feeding felon? Keep going SNL.

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