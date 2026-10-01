The Contrarian

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Get rid of Bone spurs's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs
3h

Thank you Michael, If only we had more men (and women) like Jack Smith in our government. We would actually have a government being run as the founders intended. It would be run by morally ethically, and honest individuals! What a novel concept! Thanks again!

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James's avatar
James
2h

Amy Klobuchar does smug better than anyone else in Congress.

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