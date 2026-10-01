Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
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Thank you Michael, If only we had more men (and women) like Jack Smith in our government. We would actually have a government being run as the founders intended. It would be run by morally ethically, and honest individuals! What a novel concept! Thanks again!
Amy Klobuchar does smug better than anyone else in Congress.