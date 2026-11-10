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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
22m

Hegseth never should have been confirmed for that job. He did not have the necessary qualifications for such a lofty role. He is a pathological narcissist much like Trump.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3m

I can't wait for (especially) Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia to start their new jobs in January.

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