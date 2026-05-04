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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
43m

If there has to be a court packing war, then bring it on. The alternative is intolerable.

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Richard House's avatar
Richard House
40m

I agree with everything you say. Given the inventive powers of this court, it is highly likely that the super court of appeals you outline would be declared unconstitutional by them. Instead, leaders and skilled practitioners like you must take the inevitable leadership task of calling for the resignations of the grifters (Roberts, Alito and Thomas) insurrectionists (Thomas and Alito) and perjurer Kavanaugh. A peaceful ,loud and unrelenting campaign will have more effect than the proposed reforms that will probably be struck down by the court being reformed.

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