Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy (Department of Transportation)

This is the true story of a transportation secretary and his nine children, picked to live on the road and have their lives taped. To find out what happens when a cabinet member decides to stop being polite (or ethical) and start getting cash: It’s The Great American Road Trip

Once upon a time, it would have been considered uncouth for a cabinet secretary to star in a reality series of any kind — much less one sponsored by major corporations subject to oversight by his department.

But in 2026, apparently, anything goes. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, and several of their nine children will appear in a YouTube series called The Great American Road Trip. The five-episode series, which launches in June, is ostensibly designed to promote domestic tourism ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary in July. A four-minute trailer shows the family meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, visiting the Liberty Bell, enjoying the rides on a gargantuan cruise ship, avoiding any service that helps the American people, and — of course — hanging out with Kid Rock.

The series has triggered a huge social media backlash. Duffy has been called tone-deaf for going on a free family vacation when gas is averaging $4.50 a gallon, there’s a national shortage of air traffic controllers, and airlines are rapidly going out of business.

In his defense, Duffy says he was not paid for participating in the series and the production costs were covered by a nonprofit called The Great American Road Trip, rather than taxpayers. But this only raises more ethical concerns, since the group’s corporate sponsors include Boeing, Toyota, United Airlines, and other companies regulated (and in some cases under active investigation) by the DOT.

According to a pitch deck obtained by Politico, these companies paid up to $1 million for perks including logo placement in the series, social media mentions, and invitations to VIP networking events. Tori Barnes, the executive director of the Great American Road Trip, is a former lobbyist for General Motors and the U.S. Travel Association.

Duffy responded to the Road Trip criticism on X with his usual bluster:

The radical, miserable left has noticed our awesome Great American Road Trip trailer and they hate it. It’s too wholesome. It’s too patriotic. It’s too joyful. They’re upset because they don’t want you to celebrate America! And they definitely don’t want you to teach your kids civics & patriotism. So they tell lies to undermine the mission.

Playing the token conservative

Duffy was using a playbook (respond to any criticism, no matter how legitimate, by casting yourself as the victim of petty haters) that he has been perfecting since 1997, when he was the token conservative on Season 6 of MTV’s seminal reality show, The Real World, set in Boston.

The following year, he appeared in the spinoff series Road Rules: All Stars, which followed former Real World cast members as they traveled in an RV. While filming the show, he hooked up with his future wife, Rachel Campos, who starred in Season 3 of The Real World (alongside AIDS activist Pedro Zamora).

They were married in 1999, when she was already pregnant with their first child. In 2002, he returned to the MTV fold and won The Real World/Road Rules Challenge, a Survivor-like competition series (that later became known as The Challenge). The same year, he became district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, launching a political career that would take him to Congress and, eventually, the executive branch.

Much like the guy he works for, Duffy owes his political rise to reality TV. Starring in multiple shows on MTV at the height of the network’s cultural influence turned Duffy into a mini-celebrity, giving him the kind of visibility rarely enjoyed by competitive lumberjacks from the Northwoods of Wisconsin. But, just as important, reality TV was an effective training ground for his career in Republican politics, a venue where Duffy learned how to communicate in combative soundbites and play the role of the aggrieved white conservative.

Duffy was selected from a field of 10,000 applicants to star on The Real World, and his thick accent and small-town roots were a selling point for producers. “They said I sound like Fargo,” he said in an interview at the time. One of 11 children in an Irish Catholic family raised in Northern Wisconsin, Duffy had little contact with Black or queer people before The Real World. For six months, he lived in a converted firehouse with six other young people whose lifestyles, backgrounds, and political beliefs differed wildly from his own.

Duffy would later go on to brand himself as a social conservative and pro-natalist, but on The Real World he cultivated a more libidinous persona. In his audition, Duffy said that he hadn’t slept with anyone in three months and that he hoped to meet some “cute girls” through the show. “I’m kinda starvin’ right now,” he told producers. Throughout the season, he flirted with his co-star Montana McGlynn — an ardent feminist — and taped her on a camcorder as she flashed her breasts at him (then watched it over and over). Duffy was also reprimanded for drinking while on the job in an after-school program for kids.

But perhaps the season’s most memorable dynamic was the contentious relationship between Duffy and Kameelah Phillips, a Black Stanford student (who went on to become an OB/GYN). During a dispute over directions, he called her a “bitch.” He also likened her to Hitler because he equated her Black pride with racism. At one point in the season, Duffy suggested their roommate give Phillips a gun so “she can play Russian roulette.” None of this rhetoric damaged Duffy’s reputation: he was back on MTV within months of The Real World finale.

Duffy was elected to Congress in the Tea Party surge of 2010, flipping what had been a Democratic seat for decades. His bid was boosted by an early endorsement from Sarah Palin (who by then had already abandoned politics to cash in on reality TV herself.) The Duffys spoke in favor of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, before many in the GOP had thrown their support behind the candidate. Duffy stepped down in 2019 supposedly to care for a child with health complications, and went on to become a CNN commentator, Fox Business host, and — naturally — a lobbyist before Trump tapped him to head the DOT.

In a 2019 interview, Duffy said that The Real World taught him how to find common ground with people different from himself. “I think that’s an important lesson for all young people, is to give people a chance.” But the 2026 version of Duffy seems to have absorbed a different lesson from reality TV: that being combative will get you lots of screen time. In his frequent cable news hits, Duffy points fingers at his predecessor Pete Buttigieg, and recites familiar culture-war talking points about the supposed danger of DEI and pronouns.

‘Let’s go back to our roots’

With The Great American Road Trip, Duffy is returning to the genre that shaped him — and which has increasingly shaped the country’s political discourse. The series is being produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, the company that created The Real World and numerous other landmark unscripted series. BMP has long touted its inclusive storytelling, with a section on its website listing the causes (#MeToo, HIV/AIDS awareness) it has helped champion through its shows. (Conspicuously absent from the website: any mention of The Great American Road Trip.)

In an appearance on Fox News last week to promote the series, the Duffys emphasized the project’s ties to their romantic backstory.

“Rachel and I actually met on a road trip on a reality show,” Duffy said. “Our motto is ‘To love America, is to see America.’ And there’s so much to see in this beautiful country.”

Campos-Duffy, an on-air personality at Fox News, said Trump encouraged his cabinet members to “do something to celebrate America.”

“Then we started talking about: let’s go back to our roots. Let’s do this one for free. We’ll put it onto YouTube. We’ll let the whole country see it,” she said. “We live in a Pornhub world. This is really wholesome, good family stuff.”

The trailer, released last week, suggests the show will be a slickly produced unscripted sitcom that depicts the Duffys as a relatable family with a dad who makes goofy jokes and a mom who calls the shots. The Duffy kids feature prominently in the preview, which teases an incident that lands one of them in the hospital — yet another ethically dubious aspect of this project. (If you want to know why kids who are too young to sign a contract shouldn’t be on reality TV, no matter how “wholesome” it purports to be, read this.)

The Duffys aren’t the only reality TV veterans to go into careers in conservative media and politics. Podcaster Theo Von got his start on Road Rules, while Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, is still mostly known as the bad guy from The Hills.

From that list, the Duffys are currently the most powerful reality TV conservatives who just can’t quit having a camera pointed at them at all times. And they didn’t get that way by being polite — or, for that matter, by getting real.

Meredith Blake is the culture columnist for The Contrarian