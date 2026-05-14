The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

Um, I've got a bigger beef than wasting gas--we are not paying Duffy to take very lucrative paid vacations while he is supposed to be at work. Remember when Transpo Sec Pete Buttigieg caught shit for taking time off to take care of his sick baby? That's called medical leave. Duffy's is called absent-without-leave. DOGE him!

Reply
Share
Curtis P's avatar
Curtis P
5h

Drinking and being AWOL from work seem to be the mantra of this administration. All while we are stuck paying for their fun and games.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture