Unparalleled buffoonery born of malice. At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) made a perfect ass of himself with a “wild conspiracy theory in which he alleged that [former special counsel Jack] Smith had a secret meeting with Fulton County, Georgia D.A. Fani Willis — who charged President Donald Trump in an election subversion case in 2023.” But Smith wasn’t at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game as Schmitt alleged, but at an Iowa Hawkeyes game in a different city.