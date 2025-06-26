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Bill Flarsheim's avatar
Bill Flarsheim
Jun 27, 2025

Because Peter Sellers sprained his ankle, he had to give up the role of B-52 pilot Major T. J. “King” Kong. Instead, that part went to actor and former rodeo cowboy Slim Pickens. Despite Peter Sellers near limitless acting talent, he could not have performed as well as Major “King” Kong as Slim Pickens did. Pickens credited it as the turning point in his career. Previously, he had been “Hey you” on movie sets, but afterwards he was Mr. Pickens.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Jun 26, 2025

Most of these take me back to my youth (gad, haven’t used that term in ages!) and I just howled, recalling seeing them at those times! Thanks for this post! 👏👏

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