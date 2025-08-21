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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
Aug 22, 2025

I watched part of one episode of ALTOS first season and realized that I just wasn't interested in this reboot, which always struck me as a vanity project for Sarah Jessica Parker.

I have followed recaps of the series on the Tom.and Lorenzo website. They do a weekly podcast and civered thr series finale last week. I found their take worth listening too, as they talked about Michael Patrick King.

Their take is that MPK and the other writers were ignoring issues that would have provided better storyline for these characters.

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Mona Sigal
Aug 21, 2025

Yup. That was me, the hate watcher. Because in some level I was still hoping and couldn’t believe what they had done to the wonderful amazing characters of SATC.

I will never ever ever understand how this could happen

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