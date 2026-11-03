The Contrarian

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Angie's avatar
Angie
3h

She’s so wonderful. I wish I could vote for her.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6h

I wish so many black men were 1/10th as strong as so many black women are.

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