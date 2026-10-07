More blue wave signs. The Economist/YouGov poll lead among likely voters is up to 11 points for Democrats, with an all-time high of 37 percent who think inflation is the top issue. Economist/YouGov polls show Democrats leading in Senate races in New Hampshire, Kansas, Michigan, Texas, and Ohio, and independent Dan Osborn ahead in Nebraska. Cook Political moves the Kansas Senate race to toss-up and shifts New Hampshire from toss-up to leans Democratic and North Carolina from lean to likely Democratic (neither party is bothering to dump more money into the latter).

Affordability is no hoax. KFF’s tracking poll found: “Democratic voters [are] much more likely than Republican voters to say they are ‘more motivated’ to vote this year than usual (63% vs. 38%). … [T]he Democratic Party has a clear edge over the Republican Party on who voters trust to handle many top issues in the election, including the cost of health care (42% vs. 22%) and the cost of living (39% vs. 25%). Notably, the size of the gap between the Democratic and Republican parties on health care costs has increased since April of this year, when 37% said they trusted the Democrats and 26% said they trusted the Republicans.”