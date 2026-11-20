Donald Trump falls asleep on the world stage. “Donald Trump flew 8,000 miles to Shenzhen, China, to thirst over the world’s self-proclaimed strongmen, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, and to soak up the admiration of his fellow world leaders on the international stage. But the reality of the 80-year-old lame duck’s waning power, and worse, waning grip on life, was exposed in brutal Technicolor in the early hours in China,” the Daily Beast reported. “Trump simply nodded off in front of the leaders.”

Worse, he yuks it up with genocidal dictator Vladimir Putin. “President Trump’s warm reception of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China has been branded an ‘embarrassment’ for America,” The Independent reported. “The commander-in-chief’s warm reception of a man shunned by much of the international community has been slammed by politicians, journalists and political commentators in the United States and abroad.” (Trump gets slammed for a “pathetic” self-promotional video, which former ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro observed “shows nothing but weakness: Trump desperate for the approval of our biggest competitors and adversaries, yet gaining nothing. What a joke.”)

(White House photo)

An inconsequential summit with a decrepit president. “No serious agreements were signed. No country’s borders were redrawn on the edge of a paper napkin,” Anne Applebaum wrote. “Instead, the meeting was brief, almost substance-free, and carefully choreographed for the maximum benefit of the Chinese hosts. ... Even as the Chinese economy is experiencing a real-estate slump, manufacturing losses, and chronic unemployment, he made China look like the only serious country in the room. The American president was babbling about airport greetings.”

The added exposure in the Senate majority leader race has been disastrous for Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY). “Schumer’s current Senate term expires in 2028, and interviews with Democrats in New York and Washington suggest that moment could mark the end of Schumer’s accomplished career one way or another,” Politico reported. “Some believe he will retire, and others are urging him to. Otherwise, they warn, he risks a bruising, potentially career-ending primary. … The pressure on Schumer to craft his departure from politics is a stunning development.”

Utter incompetence. The Hill: “Despite a munitions shortfall exacerbated by the Trump administration’s war in Iran, the Pentagon does not have a department-wide plan to address the issue long-term, a federal watchdog said in a new report. … The status of U.S. munitions reserves remains murky at best, but what is known is that Washington blew through a significant portion of its long-range cruise missiles and interceptors in the beginning of the Iran war, which began on Feb. 28.”

The International Court of Justice made the inference of genocide from mass murder and destruction of homes. “The ruling covers Myanmar’s deadly military campaign against the Rohingya minority, which killed at least 10,000 people in a few weeks in 2017 and forced three quarters of a million people to flee during that same period. More deaths and expulsions followed,” the New York Times reported. “The only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar’s actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of the group,” the court found from a record documenting mass killings, expulsion of 750,000 people, and failure to punish private acts of genocide.

Critical to ICJ ruling: “The Court inferred genocidal intent from several factors, including: the general context, including the perpetration of other culpable acts systematically directed against the group; selective targeting of the Rohingya; perpetration of acts that violate the foundations of the Rohingya group, including sexual violence and targeting children; and the systematic nature and scale of the relevant conduct,” Just Security’s Adil Ahmad Haque explained. “[T]he intent to partially destroy a group includes the intent to commit listed acts on such a scale as to ‘severely impact the existence of the protected group and its ability to function as a group.’”

Congratulations to the winner, and bravo to the award committee for effectively rebuking the Trump regime censors. Abdelrahman ElGendy won the 77th National Book Awards for nonfiction but he could not attend the ceremony because “the U.S. consular office denied a visitor visa for the author, who fled the United States in April 2025 in fear that he would be deported back to Egypt, where he was a political prisoner for more than six years,” the Los Angeles Times reported. His acceptance speech was about Egypt, but it could have been the United States. (He said dream of recognition “will remain unfinished, broken by an oppressive regime with a fascist ideology whose concentration camp stands ready to swallow the bodies it deems undesirable.”)

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After a historic drubbing, some Republicans reconsider nonstop sycophancy. “President Trump’s picks for a swath of executive-branch posts have run into trouble in the GOP-run Senate, with some nominees being blocked and others facing uphill fights in the waning days of the Republican majority in Congress,” the Wall Street Journal reported. Too bad Republicans didn’t take their oaths seriously sooner.

It’s about time someone did. Holding ICE in contempt for “repeatedly violating judicial orders by re-detaining immigrants after they had been ordered to be released from detention,” U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney found: “Sometimes, behavior stuns and renders a listener speechless. To the extent any reader may be lost for words as to what ICE and (the federal government) did in this case and others in this judicial district like it — and the ridiculous nature of the justification for their behavior — turn to what the Supreme Court has said repeatedly over the course of our nation’s history. The government of the United States has been emphatically termed a government of laws and not of men.” The arrest of a detainee in the courthouse minutes after being freed by court order “should — and in the court’s opinion, must — shock any reader.”