The Contrarian

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Lor's avatar
Lor
30m

Thank you contrarians Your voices are encouraging daily

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Amy in Seattle's avatar
Amy in Seattle
21m

As a retired lawyer, I have always argued that lawyers and the rule of law are truly the backbone of our country. I still do. But the people, as put forth in this piece, are also the backbone. Together we will prevail. And no "sky is falling" thinking!-- it just makes things feel worse.

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