The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1hEdited

Great article, Meredith.

To the Israeli government, the Krafts, the Ellisons and all the other billionaires who are trying to use the hammer of "antisemitism" on all people speaking out against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians everywhere, your ploy is not working. On the contrary, your trying to silence anyone speaking out against Israel will create more anti-Israel comments.

As so many others and I have pointed out, anti-Israel is not the same as antisemitism. In fact, there are many American Jews who are against what Israel and Israelis (on the West Bank) are doing, in large part to keep Netanyahoo out of prison.

Ed Sheeran, you are a coward.

Reply
Share
Sylvia Young's avatar
Sylvia Young
just now

So clear, thank you! This helps me with my ways to communicate with puzzled acquaintances…

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture