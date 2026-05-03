The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

Thanks so much for the report. It's clearly illegal for states to act on this after ballots have been sent to voters.

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Carol R's avatar
Carol R
3h

So great to see this!!!!

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