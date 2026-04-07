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kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
2h

Timothy Snyder has just called it genocide, too. Thank you Jen for the integrity of your truthful tireless efforts.

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susan gentleman's avatar
susan gentleman
2h

The civilization that he is destroying is the USA. All that made this nation great is being destroyed and the ideals left in the dust.

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