Special Collector Series: U.S. Presidents*
A cartoon by RJ Matson
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
THIS IS HILARIOUS!!! Only I do believe this special presidential commemorative series must be based on Donald J. Trump's newly revised History of the United States. With all these brilliantly drawn portraits of our presidents, "e pluribus unum" takes on a whole new meaning!
Reminds me of Faulkner’s Snopes family!