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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

“Somehow, genderwashing has created an army of women fighting for the chance to oppress one another.” Azza, I'm so glad you included that quote in your article.

It is the best statement I've ever read depicting exactly why no woman will ever become president of these United States.

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