The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace
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"The president wants to sell an American hero story, the U.S. military wants to sell its usage of your taxpayer dollars, and the mainstream media wants to sell clicks."

This was a very thoughtful and painful account, and I admit, I wanted to scroll past it too. So, I made myself think about it--the imagery, the motives, the modern take on armchair quarterbacking death. Wow.

Now here's a conundrum for image-centric analysis. What happens when we get NO visual from an undeclared war? Here, I am talking about my father's home country of Cuba, the target of slow starvation by the Trump regime via a fuel blockade. Yes, there are some sad and shocking photos drifting in. Myself, I do look away, after a lifetime of hope for better relations between the U.S. and Cuba has been dashed. The feds notably post no pictures of this tremendous show of strength by a wealthy and well-armed country against a poor and vulnerable neighbor. But it's not just an island; it's not just a couple of Castros and their successors. It is an island of millions who are in misery by our hand. Where is the damning image of that? Because that one is in my head, and I can't get it out of there.

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