The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
1h

I find these Azza Cohen articles fascinating. It's stunning how much I've missed over the years, but this is helping me think about framing.

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Thank you, Azza, for this terrific article. You are trying to set the records straight, but basically fighting against windmills, just like the victims of Epstein/Maxwell and so many others, who have yet to be named.

Until the male perpetrators in this almost never-ending mess get outed and publicly shamed - and until more women get more actual power, I'm afraid nothing is going to change.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture