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Marcus
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Thanks for the excellent article! My Dad was an excellent athlete, and we grew up together watching sporting events. He really enjoyed watching NFL and baseball games, as did I since that is when we would talk about life. My sons became soccer players, and my oldest played in the D2 national championships as the winning goalie. What a thrill.

Now, we won't pay for the corporate extortion of our national sporting events. The NFL will kill itself soon enough now that it has incorporated online, in-the-moment gambling. The media has ruined the essence of sports and constantly interrupts the emotion of the sport by interjecting sideline reporters or in-game reporters. The interviews are meaningless, the analysis is meaningless, and it all interrupts the actual flow of the game that we get to watch for maybe 5 minutes before they need to run gambling or car commercials. Media today is unwatchable, and as such, we don't watch anymore. My family of tiny grandbaby athletes continues to grow, and we continue to support community sports where we aren't extorted to pay expensive viewing fees to watch a sport played innocently by our children.

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