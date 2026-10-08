The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Blain Myhre's avatar
Blain Myhre
1h

Early voting in Colorado starts 15 days before election day, but mail ballots have already been mailed out by the counties, received by voters, and many voters have already turned in ballots. Vote early!

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Jim Gray's avatar
Jim Gray
1h

And if you’re on Medicare and you got an email from Orange Caligula, check the account where you receive your Social Security for a $90 deposit, supposedly to offset increased Medicare premiums. May I suggest that you donate the $90 to the Democratic Party or a Democrat candidate running against an incumbent Republican.

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