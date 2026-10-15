The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WJM's avatar
WJM
1h

My nephew went to MVSU.

Reply
Share
Nancy Monroe's avatar
Nancy Monroe
2h

Oregón State can’t approach the NIKe $ at U of Oregon but the state scroll is winning 😉

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture