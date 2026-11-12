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Nona Faurnonce's avatar
Nona Faurnonce
17m

Stephen Miller as co-chair of the White House "Advancing Women's Health" task force. Boggles the mind. I have to laugh. But it does seem like Wiles was the one this was intended for. Hopefully, Miller will be so utterly uninterested in it that it gets deputized to someone a little bit more appropriate and maybe at least harmless. ?? If the idea originally was to do things that might convince women voters to support Trump and the Republican Party?

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