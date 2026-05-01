The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Great article. Thank you. I couldn't agree with you more. Colin and Eric's sacrifices are probably being laughed at by today's athletes, who do nothing but worship on the altar of the almighty dollar. That puts them in the same low class as their owners.

To me. Colin and Eric are the real heroes and I hope Steve Kerr will never allow anyone to shut him up.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

I doubt someone who has the integrity of Steve Kerr will ever shut up and just coach.

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