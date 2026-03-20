The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

When you know you are doing something wrong, you have to keep it secret, of course. The orange dumpster doesn't care or know any better, but I hope all these shysters "advising" him will be reckoned with on a grand scale by bar associations everywhere come January 2029.

Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1hEdited

I guess "ignorance of the law is no excuse" is no longer an excuse but a reality. Talk about our asses in the wind. Thanks for pointing out the scale of this issue.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture