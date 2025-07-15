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Bill S formerly dclivejazz's avatar
Bill S formerly dclivejazz
Jul 15, 2025

Of course it's woke. Anything reflecting a shred of decency is woke.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
Jul 15, 2025

Woke is giving a crap about other people plain and simple. Looking forward to checking this out I am typically a Marvel guy but the DC movies are often excellent.

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