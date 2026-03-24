The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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carol trueblood's avatar
carol trueblood
2h

Excellent!!!!

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
1h

This is WONDERFUL!!! TOTALLY captures the moment!!!

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