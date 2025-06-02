The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Bruce Bender's avatar
Bruce Bender
Jun 2, 2025

Is there a transcript of this feature? No disrespect - but some of us prefer to read, at our own pace, rather than listen to conversation.

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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
Jun 2, 2025

Thank you for this outstanding conversation among such distinguished and knowledgeable panelists. Finished better informed and with more to think about.

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