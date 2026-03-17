Talking Head
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Boy, if that isn't the truth! He was touted as the only "adult" in the room. After the orange felon dumpster's put down of "liddle" Marco in the 2016 debate, I've never been able to take him seriously.