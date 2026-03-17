The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
27m

Boy, if that isn't the truth! He was touted as the only "adult" in the room. After the orange felon dumpster's put down of "liddle" Marco in the 2016 debate, I've never been able to take him seriously.

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