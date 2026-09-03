The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karalee Kiser's avatar
Karalee Kiser
4h

A very thoughtful and important editorial comment about something that is so wrong!

Karalee

Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2hEdited

Weeping. That somebody must have thought this was funny.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture